Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 244 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 35,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,121,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.52.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Benchmark downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

