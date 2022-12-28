First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 765 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.