Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after acquiring an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Corning by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after acquiring an additional 254,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after acquiring an additional 380,729 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

