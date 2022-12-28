First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $183.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

