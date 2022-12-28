Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for 2.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 742.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

EQR stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

