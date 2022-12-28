Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,147,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 40.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.3 %

Diageo stock opened at $179.62 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.17 and a 200-day moving average of $177.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diageo Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.31) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.43) to GBX 3,160 ($38.14) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,164.44.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.