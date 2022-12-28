Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

