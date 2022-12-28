Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

