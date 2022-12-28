State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $16,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 143.47%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

