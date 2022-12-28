RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 5.4% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day moving average is $155.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

