Edmp Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.7% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 145,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272,203 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.93. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

