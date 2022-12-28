Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $553.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

