State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $640,957,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $346.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $332.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

