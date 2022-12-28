AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 1.4% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $210.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £118 ($142.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

