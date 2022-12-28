S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

