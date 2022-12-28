State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $26,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Realty Income by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after buying an additional 3,644,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on O. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

O stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

The firm also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.