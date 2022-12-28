ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $249.52 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.