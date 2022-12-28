First Affirmative Financial Network Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.35.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

