Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $201,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 156,939 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in NVIDIA by 25.3% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 12,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 398.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

