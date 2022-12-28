Tsfg LLC Buys 441 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.39.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.