Tsfg LLC Buys 441 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.39.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
