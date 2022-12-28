Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Trimmed by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.