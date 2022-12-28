ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 159 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HON opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

