Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.59. The stock has a market cap of $284.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

