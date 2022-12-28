Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 417 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Cintas by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 4.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $459.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.56 and a 200-day moving average of $414.09. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

