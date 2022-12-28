Lannebo Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lannebo Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

