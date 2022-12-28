Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA stock opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.30 and a 200-day moving average of $153.35. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $351.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

