Tsfg LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Price Performance

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.97. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

