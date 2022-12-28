ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.