Girard Partners LTD. Sells 75 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $380.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $667.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

