First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

