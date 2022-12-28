Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $114,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,136.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,489,273. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $118.86 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.60. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

