Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Increased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

