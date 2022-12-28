Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 5,898 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 42.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 30,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $2,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

