Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,990 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

