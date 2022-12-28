Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $240,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 77,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 432.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 149.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

