Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $654.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.15. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

