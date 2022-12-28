CTC Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,100 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Raymond James comprises approximately 1.0% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.