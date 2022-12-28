CTC Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CTC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCD opened at $266.84 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.82 and a 200-day moving average of $257.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

