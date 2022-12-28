Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

