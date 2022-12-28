12,105 Shares in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 39.3% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 81.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 120,472 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $342,844 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

