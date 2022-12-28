My Personal CFO LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

My Personal CFO LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 99.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 211.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

