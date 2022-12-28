First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 50.0% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

