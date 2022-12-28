First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 26.9% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,835 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,729 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.24. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

