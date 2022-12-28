Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 57.3% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Shopify by 34.4% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 11,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $3,213,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 75.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shopify to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $143.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

