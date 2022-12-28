Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

