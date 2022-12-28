PSI Advisors LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.12) to GBX 1,500 ($18.10) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

