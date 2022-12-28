Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 352 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,222,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,684,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $219.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.91 and its 200 day moving average is $225.37. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

