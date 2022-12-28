FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 409 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Shares of Target stock opened at $145.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.17. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

