First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 161,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $22.20.

