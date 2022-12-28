PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

AMGN opened at $263.39 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

